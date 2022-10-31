Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $19.4m in September

The handle was up 48.1 per cent from August, but down 26.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $19.4m in September, 48.1 per cent higher than the $13.1m in August, but down 26.2 per cent from September 2021. Gross gaming revenue was $3.6m, double the $1.8m generated in August and 125 per cent higher year-on-year.

Caesars kept the top spot among operators with $1.4m in revenue from $7.3m in bets. Gambet, operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, came second with $1.1m in revenue from $6m in bets. BetMGM, which is partnered with MLB team the Washington Nationals in DC, registered revenue of $678,061 from a $4m handle.

FanDuel, which runs a FanDuel-branded retail sportsbook at Major League Soccer team DC United’s Audi Field, generated $250,932 in revenue from $1.6m in bets. Grand Central Bar, which offers sports betting in partnership with Elys Game Technology, registered $128,971 in revenue from a $546,641 handle.

Earlier in October, the sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology signed a deal to expand its partnership with the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, establishing a joint venture to open a second sportsbook in Washington DC. The location has not yet been revealed and is subject to approval by the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development and the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming.

Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook has celebrated the expansion of its sportsbook at Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The sportsbook added 20 self-service sports betting kiosks, a new entrance leading directly to the concourse of the arena and more than 700 additional square feet to what was already a 18,000-square-foot space.