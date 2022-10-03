Elys Game Technology and Grand Central to open new sportsbook in Washington DC

The sportsbook location has not yet been disclosed.

Elys has expanded its partnership with the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, establishing a new joint venture to open a second sportsbook.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has entered into an agreement to expand its current partnership with the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, establishing a joint venture to open a second sportsbook in Washington DC.

The location has not yet been revealed and is subject to approval by the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development and the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “Our Management Services Provider (MSP) license with Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook (Grand Central), marked the first Class-B, small-business sportsbook location of its kind in the U.S.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong performance of this first location in the Adams Morgan district of DC, as illustrated by the continuous growth in betting handle. Given this joint success, we are proud to now announce plans for a second sportsbook location with the ownership of Grand Central in Washington D.C.

“We believe our sportsbook solutions could play an important role in supporting the recovery of bars, restaurants and other small businesses post pandemic, and are witnessing very strong interest and demand for our solutions and our highly popular Build-Your-Bet feature for sports bettors.”

In February, Elys Game Technology announced that its Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in Washington DC had gained approval from the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division to increase the number of authorised ticket window terminals and self-service betting kiosks.

Elys Game Technology has received approval for a Certified Business Enterprise Joint Venture (CBEJV) to operate the BetDupont sportsbook with District Hospitality, which operates the Ozio Lounge in the Dupont Circle area of Washington DC.

Washington DC sports betting handle up 5.7 per cent year-on-year in August

The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $13.1m in August. That’s an increase of 5.7 per cent from $12.4m in August 2021 and 15.9 per cent from July’s $11.3m.

Revenue was $1.8m, up 20 per cent from the $1.5m posted in the same month in 2021 and up 50 per cent from $1.2 in July this year. The number of operators active in the DC market has increased to five, up from three in August 2021.