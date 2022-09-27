Washington DC sports betting handle up 5.7 per cent year-on-year in August

Washington DC’s sports betting handle amounted to $13.1m in August, up 5.7 per cent year-on-year and 15.9 per cent from July.

Revenue was $1.8m, up 20 per cent from the $1.5m posted in the same month in 2021 and up 50 per cent from $1.2 in July this year. The number of operators active in the DC market has increased to five, up from three in August 2021.

Generating $683,326 in revenue from $5.7m in bets, Caesars maintained the top spot among operators in August. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, came second after paying out $3.4m in winnings, resulting in $557,987 in revenue.

BetMGM, partner of Major League Baseball team the Washington Nationals, followed with $362,462 in revenue from a $2.5m handle. Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, which opened a FanDuel-branded retail sportsbook at Major League Soccer team DC United’s Audi Field in July, followed with $170,938 worth of revenue and a $1m handle in its first full month of operation.

Grand Central Restaurant, Bar and Sportsbook, which offers sports betting via an agreement with Elys Game Technology, came fourth with $57,973 from $450,500 in wagers.

