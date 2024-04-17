WA.Technology launches WA.Affiliates

This next-gen igaming affiliate management platform empowers operators to manage and optimize their affiliate programs.

Press release.- WA.Technology announces the launch of WA.Affiliates, a next-gen igaming affiliate management platform. WA.Affiliates empowers operators to manage and optimize their affiliate programs for enhanced profitability, broader market reach, and streamlined, successful operations.

WA.Affiliates combines an intuitive user interface with a clean, functional design, facilitating simple affiliate performance management. The platform solution is built on real-time optimization and informed analytics so operators can expand their reach, increase traffic, and boost revenue with maximum efficiency.

Key features include personalized and customizable agreements for each affiliate, integrated user tracking for intelligent insights, and an optimized iGaming-oriented back-office. WA.Affiliates’ support includes zero setup fees alongside free panel transitions and integrated wallets for transaction security and straightforward migration.

Operators can reap the benefits of effortless management thanks to WA.Affiliates’ user-friendly dashboard configuration. Around-the-clock support offers real-time assistance and uncomplicated navigation, giving operators the upper hand in the global marketplace. Hourly insights, detailed reports, and in-depth analysis perfect data-driven decisions for improved acquisition and retention strategies. WA.Affiliates also motivates affiliates via its engaging gamification system, and intelligent user-tracking provides accurate information on campaign performance.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, shared his enthusiasm for the launch, saying, “With WA.Affiliates, we’re forging a new path in the iGaming industry, creating a platform that not only meets but anticipates the needs of our partners. Our focus on innovation and customized solutions makes WA.Affiliates a key player in driving growth and profitability. We’re simplifying affiliate management to deliver tangible results, demonstrating our commitment to leading the way in digital excellence. At WA.Technology, we’re not just following the path to excellence – we’re creating it.”