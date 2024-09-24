WA.Technology announces acquisition of global igaming technology powerhouse, Onseo

WA.Technology’s will be able to offer operators across its network access to an abundance of cutting-edge capabilities.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced its strategic acquisition of igaming development heavyweight, Onseo. “This landmark acquisition marks a new chapter in WA.Technology’s journey as it brings its game production capabilities, sportsbook and platform expertise, and other skills in-house, adding even more strength to the provider’s full spectrum of igaming solutions which already includes WA.Platform, WA.Sports, WA.Casino, WA.Affiliates, WA.Lottery and WA.Fantasy,” the company said.

By strengthening its development expertise, WA.Technology’s will be able to offer operators across its network access to an abundance of cutting-edge capabilities spanning the sports betting, platform, casino and sweepstake verticals, now provided in-house and on-demand.

Onseo has amassed decades of experience in building the technologies that make the gaming space work. During that time, the brand has curated a customer base which features some of the industry’s biggest names. Onseo’s 700+ strong team of developers will be able to offer WA.Technology’s clients new features, quick turnarounds, and rapid customisation.

Commenting on the acquisition, WA.Technology CEO Tim Scoffham, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Onseo to the WA.Technology family! We have already been a customer of theirs for a while – their ability to deliver high-quality technology quickly truly makes them a force to be reckoned with.

“This acquisition has been in the works for quite some time. It marks an incredibly exciting new chapter for WA.Technology as we now bring huge capacity in-house. Onseo is the perfect addition to our ecosystem; their expertise will allow us to not only upsell our own portfolio of products but will enable us to also deliver new and exciting experiences for our partners around the world.”