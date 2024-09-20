WA.Technology to launch Player Props Solution

The product comes with two inbuilt modes: "Flexible" and "All of nothing".

This innovation will be showcased during the SBC Summit in Lisbon.

Press release.- WA.Technology is preparing to launch a new player proposition fantasy sports product, Pick’Em Player Props, to bolster its ever-growing portfolio of solutions.

Due to be showcased to delegates at Stand C155 during the SBC Summit in Lisbon, this latest innovation from WA.Technology is the perfect option for operators looking to offer an innovative and unique solution to their players.

Pick’Em Player Props is the perfect blend of Fantasy Sports and player proposition betting, allowing players to predict individual player performances – building on the surging popularity of player prop markets in recent years.

The Pick’Em Player Props product allows the operator to implement a refined approach in what they display to their players, contrasting significantly to the plethora of different markets that are available on a traditional sportsbook. Players will have the option to wager solely on player proposition markets, such as player goals, assists, and shots, allowing them to follow their favorite players more closely.

Besides the implementation of a unique and interactive UI, the product comes with two inbuilt game modes. “Flexible” mode allows players to be strategic in their bet selections, allowing for some incorrect predictions while still offering attractive payouts. Conversely, the “All or Nothing” mode is where players must guess all predictions correctly for a higher payout; one incorrect guess, and it is game over.

With a growing demand for more social experiences, WA.Technology will continue to maximize the potential the product has for younger adult audiences through social sharing, as well as stories, to replace the traditional banner approach seen across much of iGaming. For operators, this presents an invaluable opportunity to build brand visibility, enhance user interaction, and provide a unique product to players.

Commenting on the launch, Will Booth, Product Owner at WA.Technology, said: “Player proposition betting has surged in popularity across the US market over the last 18 months. But we wanted to bring that excitement to players across Africa, Latin America as well as the soon-to-be-regulated Brazilian market in a more refined way.

“The introduction of a player props product to our portfolio demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering personalized experiences to the sports betting sector. By combining the excitement of Fantasy Sports with player proposition markets, we have been able to create a dynamic user experience that keeps players engaged with your betting brand for far longer than ever before.”