VizExplorer selects Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos in Michigan

VizExplorer will offer its services at the venues in Northern Michigan.

The venue has selected the casino solution provider for its Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge.

US.- Casino solutions provider VizExplorer will supply Northern Michigan’s Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos with player development and marketing analysis for Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge.

VizExplorer’s hostVizOps will offer CRM mobile access to player data, real-time notifications about player activity onsite and automated task management. Its CampaignViz deals with player segmentation, campaign creation and analysis and automates offer management and optimization.

Richard Bailey, CEO of Grand Traverse Resort & Casino, said: “VizExplorer’s experience in the industry, expansive tool set, and outstanding reviews for support and service made them a clear choice to bring the best to our guests. Their functionality gives us the ability to execute our database marketing on a superior level.”

David Patent, CEO of VizExplorer, added: “We are excited to partner with Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos and to be part of their companies’ data strategy. Our tools will make it easy for their teams to unlock the full power of their data.”

In Las Vegas, Palms Casino Resort has signed an agreement with VizExplorer. The casino opened on April after two years of closure.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $154.9m in August

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $154.9m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for August. Receipts increased 4.5 per cent from July’s $148.2m.

Online gaming gross receipts hit $130.9m, up 3.4 per cent from the $126.6m reported in July. Gross sports betting receipts were $24m, up 11 per cent from $21.6m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $133.6m: $117.5m from online gaming and $16.1m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts rose 0.3 per cent while online sports betting adjusted gross receipts climbed 14.7 per cent.