Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $154.9m in August

The figure released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board was up 4.5 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $154.9m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for August. Receipts increased 4.5 per cent from July’s $148.2m.

Online gaming gross receipts hit $130.9m, up 3.4 per cent from the $126.6m reported in July. Gross sports betting receipts were $24m, up 11 per cent from $21.6m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $133.6m: $117.5m from online gaming and $16.1m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts rose 0.3 per cent while online sports betting adjusted gross receipts climbed 14.7 per cent.

Compared with August 2021, internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were up 34.2 per cent, and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts increased by $8.5m or 113 per cent. The online sports betting handle was $218.8m, up 6.2 per cent when compared with the July handle of $206.1m.

Operators submitted $25.3m in taxes and payments to the state of Michigan: $24.3m from online gaming taxes and fees and $989,621 from online sports betting taxes and fees. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $6.7m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $2.9m in payments.

For the first eight months of 2022, aggregate internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totalled $916.4m, and aggregate internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts $104.2m.

Detroit’s land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos reported $106.1m in monthly aggregate revenue for August. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $104.5m and retail sports betting $1.6m.

Table games and slots revenue from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown was down from 6.9 per cent from August 2021 and down 1.4 per cent from July of this year. Year-to-date table games and slots revenue was up 1.7 per cent year-on-year.