Palms Casino Resort selects casinos solutions provider VizExplorer

US.- Palms Casino Resort, in Las Vegas, has signed an agreement with the casino solutions provider VizExplorer. It will install the hostVizOps player development solution at Palms Casino, which it to open its doors after two years of closure on April 27.

VizExplorer’s hostVizOps will provide a CRM tool with mobile access to player data, real-time notifications about player activity, and automated task management.

Greg Shulman, vice president of casino marketing at Palms Casino, said: “When evaluating tools for our player development team, hostVizOps quickly became the clear choice for us. We look forward to our host team at Palms leveraging this tool and seeing the benefits of partnering with VizExplorer.”

David Patent, CEO at VizExplorer, added: “We are excited to be part of the reopening of Palms. hostVizOps will allow their hosts to be productive and efficient, enabling them to build outstanding relationships with their customers.”

Little Creek Casino Resort in Washington State has also signed an agreement with VizExplorer, selecting its floorVizOps and VizOnDemand for slot solutions, recommendations, and reports.

Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas will host an opening night fireworks show on April 27. Room and suite reservations being accepted from April 28.

The resort offers 766 hotel rooms, a 95,000 square-foot casino floor, and a 190,000 square feet convention center. It also boasts a variety of bars and restaurants, such as Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon. The resort has two swimming pools and 39 cabanas, most with their own private pool.

