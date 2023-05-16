VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence and Eilers & Krejcik to join Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook

Leading industry research and intelligence providers join a line-up of expert speakers for Kambi’s online content series in June.

Press release.- Kambi is pleased to announce the addition of VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence and Eilers & Krejcik Gaming to its speaker line-up for the Festival of Sportsbook this June.

Two of the industry’s leading research and intelligence companies, VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence and Eilers & Krejcik Gaming will join a stellar line-up of industry specialists to explore the future of sports betting at Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook, taking place between 6-9 June.

On 6 June, director data & insights Daniel Stone and Global Managing editor Joe Ewens from VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence will lead a session entitled ‘Market outlook: The global sports betting opportunity’ where they will analyse the key markets to watch out for and map out the long-term global growth prospects.

Meanwhile, Alun Bowden, industry commentator and SVP Strategic Insights at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, will lead an insightful conversation on 8 June on the product features that matter in today’s market and changing consumer behaviours that will demand more innovation in sports betting.

James Kilsby, chief analyst at VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence, said: “The global sports betting market has been transformed due to regulatory changes over the last five years. We’re delighted to join Kambi in exploring the impact of these changes and future opportunities that remain on the horizon.”

Alun Bowden, SVP Strategic Insight at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, said: “In a maturing betting market product is becoming the key differentiator and we’re excited to share some of the latest trends and future predictions for the sports betting app landscape at Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook.”

Gerard Starkey, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications at Kambi, said: “This year’s Festival of Sportsbook is shaping up to be better than ever, particularly with the addition of VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence and Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Both companies are well respected across the sector for their level of in-depth coverage and industry reports, and we are thrilled to bring their knowledge and expertise to the Festival.”

Access the full content agenda and register for the 2023 Festival of Sportsbook by visiting Kambi.com.