Kambi Group approves new shareholder rights plan

The SRP will help to protect the interests of all shareholders.

Kambi Group shareholders approve a new shareholder rights plan to protect their interests.

Press release.- Kambi Group announced that its shareholders have approved a new shareholder rights plan (SRP). The SRP is designed to protect the interests of all shareholders by deterring any attempt to take control of the company without their consent.

The SRP will be triggered if any person or group acquires more than 10 per cent of Kambi’s shares without the company’s consent. If the SRP is activated, the company will be able to issue additional shares to its existing shareholders at a discount, which would dilute the ownership stake of the acquirer.

Kambi said that the SRP is a prudent measure that will protect the interests of all shareholders. The company added that it is committed to working with its shareholders to create long-term value.

The SRP was approved by 99.9 per cent of Kambi’s shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting today. The SRP will take effect immediately.

The approval of the SRP is a positive development for Kambi. The SRP will help to protect the interests of all shareholders and deter any attempt to take control of the company without their consent. This will help to ensure that Kambi remains a solid and independent company.

The SRP is also a sign of the confidence that Kambi’s shareholders have in the company’s management team. The shareholders have approved the SRP because they believe that it is in the best interests of the company. This is a vote of confidence for Kambi’s management team and its strategy for the future.