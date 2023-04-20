Kambi unveils agenda for the Festival of Sportsbook 2023

The Festival of Sportsbook 2023 will take place between June 6 to 9.

Explore the future of sports betting with a series of informative online sessions delivered by Kambi.

Press release.- Kambi has today begun to unveil the agenda for its upcoming Festival of Sportsbook 2023, a sports betting content series featuring a line-up of industry specialists from across Kambi and the wider market.

Taking place between 6-9 June, the Festival is returning for a third year where delegates will be able to curate their own Festival experience by attending sessions focused on some of the industry’s hottest topics.

Featuring a keynote address from Kambi chief operating officer Erik Lögdberg, in which he will explore the future of sports betting, additional session topics will focus on talking points such as the potential of artificial intelligence, optimising the user experience, developments in esports betting and the expansion of regulation in Latin America.

Gerard Starkey, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications at Kambi, said: “We are thrilled to be staging our third Festival of Sportsbook, which will once again deliver a range of not-to-be missed sessions covering the full breadth of the sports betting landscape.

“Our industry continues to move at pace with major developments in areas such as regulation, technology and data, and subject matter experts from Kambi and further afield will be sharing their valuable insights on these topics and more at the Festival in June.”

To register for this year’s Festival of Sportsbook please visit www.kambi.com/festival.