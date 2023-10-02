Virginia’s sports betting handle reaches $319m in August

Virginia’s sports betting handle increased 12.1 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $319m in August, up 12.1 per cent year-on-year, according to the Virginia Lottery. Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) reached $27.9m, an 11.3 per cent decrease from August 2022.

Mobile sports betting generated the vast majority of AGR at $27.5m. Casino retail sports wagering activity brought in $410,354. Virginia’s three casinos were not yet providing retail sports wagering in August 2022.

Virginia taxes sports betting at 15 per cent and has 16 approved sports wagering permit holders. Of that total, 11 operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenues (AGR), which led to $4.2m in tax payments for the month.

Casino gaming revenue for August reached $55.1m. Gambling has been approved in five cities in Virginia. Bristol, Portsmouth and Danville have casinos, while casinos for Norfolk, Richmond and Reston have been proposed.

Churchill Downs opens Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Virginia

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced the opening of a new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Emporia, Virginia. The venue, which features 150 Historical Racing Machines, simulcast horse racing, a restaurant and a bar, will create more than 100 full and part-time jobs and generate approximately $1m in annual tax revenue for the city.

At the opening event, CDI made a $25,000 donation to five local charities: the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greenville, Community Youth Center, Emporia Greenville Recreation Association, Communities in Schools of Virginia and H.E.A.R Me Out.