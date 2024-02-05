Virginia sports betting handle reaches $633.18m in December

The sports betting handle was up 25.9 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $633.18m in December, up 25.9 per cent compared to the same month in 2022 and down 0.88 per cent compared to November 2023. Players spent $625.52m on online sportsbooks and $7.67m through retail locations.

According to the Virginia Lottery’s report, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) was $57.19m. After deductions, Virginia operators took $57.19m, up 57.3 per cent from November 2023. Online sportsbooks collected $56.27m and retail locations $916,071.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, launched its online sportsbook in Virginia, in November.