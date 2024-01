Virginia sports betting handle hits new record in November

Virginia’s sports betting handle was $638.8m.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $638.8m in November, up 23 per cent compared to November 2022 and up 11.8 per cent from October’s $571.3m. Mobile wagers dominated the market accounting for $632.2m of the total.

Operators reported just over $43m in gross revenue, down 25.3 per cent from last November and 23 per cent lower compared to October. The Virginia Lottery reported $36.4m in adjusted gross revenue. State taxes were $5.4m, bringing the year-to-date total to $63.8m.

Virginia-based operators made $496.6m in gross winnings from January to November, an increase of 15.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted gross revenue was up nearly 40 per cent to $420.5m.

Gaming revenue at Virginia casinos was $51.2m in November, up 3 per cent from October´s $49.6m.