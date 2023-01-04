Virginia sports betting handle reaches $518.8m in November

The Virginia sports betting handle was up 29 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was up $518.8m in November, down 1.7 per cent compared to October’s $528m but up 29 per cent year-on-year. The Virginia Lottery noted that 13 sportsbooks were active in November compared to nine in 2021.

Virginia bettors won $461.28m, resulting in a combined operators’ win percentage of 11.09 per cent. Bonuses and promotions totalled $817,857 while other deductions were $3.8m. This resulted in combined adjusted gross revenue of $52.8m, up 16 per cent from October’s $45.5m.

Eight sports betting operators reported positive adjusted gross revenue. State taxes were $7.8m, an increase of almost $1m compared to October.

Virginia Lottery Board approves licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a casino facility operator’s licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The casino is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Rush Street Gaming‘s $300m project will feature a BetRivers Sportsbook, with multiple high-definition screens airing multiple games, including basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, and ping-pong. The sportsbook will have live ticket windows, self-service kiosks, club chairs and banquettes for groups. The venue will offer food options, such as Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Starbucks, Topgolf Swing Suite, Mian Slice Pizzeria and Crossings Café.