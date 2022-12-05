Virginia sports betting handle increases 23.6% year-on-year in October

Virginia sports betting handle was $528m.

US.- Virginia sports betting handle was $528m in October, an increase of 23.6 per cent compared to October 2021 ($427.3m). Figures were 28.4 per cent ahead of the $411.3m wagered in September of this year.

Adjusted gross gaming revenue, defined as total bets minus winnings, bonuses and promotions and other authorised deductions, was $45.5m, up 364.3 per cent from October 2021 ($9.8m) but down 6 per cent from $48.4m in September this year.

Consumers won $476.9m, while $963,187 was issued bonuses and promotions. The Virginia Lottery accounted for a further $4.7m in deductions. Tax collected from sports betting was $7m, with $6.8m allocated to the state’s General Fund and $173,916 to problem gaming support.

Virginia Lottery Board approves licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a casino facility operator’s licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The casino is scheduled to open in early 2023. Rush Street Gaming‘s $300m project will feature a BetRivers Sportsbook, with multiple high-definition screens airing multiple games, including basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, and ping-pong.

The sportsbook will have live ticket windows, self-service kiosks, club chairs and banquettes for groups. The venue will offer food options, such as Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Starbucks, Topgolf Swing Suite, Mian Slice Pizzeria and Crossings Café.