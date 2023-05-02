Virginia sports betting handle hits $511.6m in March

Bets were up by 9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $511.6m in March, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 9 per cent compared to March 2022 and also a 17.9 per cent increase compared to the $430m reported in February 2023.

March’s handle marked the fifth time in the last six months it landed between $500m and $530m — the lone exception coming in the 28-day month of February.

More than $507m was wagered online, while a combined $4.6m was wagered at the retail sportsbooks located inside the Bristol Casino and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The sportsbooks reported adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of $47.7m.

The state took in $7.4m in taxes for March, with $7.2m going to the Virginia General Fund and $185,000 left over for the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

