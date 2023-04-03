Virginia sports betting handle reaches $430m in February

Bets were up by 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $430m in February, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 7.9 per cent compared to February 2022 but a 15 per cent drop compared to the $513.1m reported in January 2023. February’s handle ended a four-month stretch in which betting topped $500m.

More than $430m was wagered online, while a combined $3.55m was wagered at the retail sportsbooks located inside the Bristol Casino and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Over the 28 days of February, Virginians wagered in sports $15.5m per day. The Super Bowl generated $32.3m in wagers, according to the Virginia Lottery report.

Operators took $28.4m in taxable revenue in February paid over $4.68m in taxes, compared to $6.3m in January.

Gaming revenue from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth reached $38.4m in February: $28.3m from slots and $10m from table games. Nearly $7m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.