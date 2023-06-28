Virginia launches problem gambling treatment committee

The new initiative will operate under the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The Virginia Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee will start work on July 1.

US.- Virginia has announced its the new Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee will start work on July 1. The committee was proposed in SB836, which Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law in April.

It will provide responsible gambling resources across a range of verticals with the aim to mitigate gambling addiction. It will focus on all forms of gambling: lottery, sports betting casinos and charitable gaming.

The new initiative will operate under the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in response to the growing interest in gambling. Bill 836 was introduced in December by Republican state senator Bryce Reeves and Democratic State representative Paul Krizek. Reeves said that he felt obligated to do something to ensure that young people were protected. He said those between the ages of 18 and 25 were gambling on sports, especially around major events.

Commercial casinos only opened in Virginia last year. There are three venues: the permanent Rivers Casino Portsmouth and two temporary casinos, Hard Rock Bristol and Caesars Danville. There are expected to be at least five Virginia casinos in operation within the next couple of years.

