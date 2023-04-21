Virginia governor signs bill to create problem gambling treatment committee

The new committee will be focused on preventing gambling addiction.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed Senate Bill 836 to create the Virginia Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee.

Bill 836 was introduced in December by Republican state senator Bryce Reeves and Democratic State representative Paul Krizek.

Virginia reports $37m in gaming revenue for March

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth for the month of March 2023. The state’s two casinos reported gaming revenue totalling $37.4m, down 2 per cent from February’s $38.4m.

Slots accounted for $27.8m of the total, while table games brought in $9.5m. Virginia law assesses a graduated tax on a casino’s adjusted gaming revenue, or wagers minus winnings, and $6.7m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund for March.

Hard Rock International opened its temporary location for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol last year. The 30,000-square-foot casino has nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. As well as the main casino floor, there are non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas.

Two months ago, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted against a bill that would have allowed Petersburg voters decide whether to approve a $1.4bn casino resort planned by The Cordish Companies.

While House Bill 1373 had survived a vote the previous day by the Senate General Laws Committee. Senate Bill 780, an identical bill from state senator Joe Morrissey failed to advance out of the same committee.