Vermont sports betting handle reaches $12.6m for May

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle was $12.6m in May, down 27 per cent from April. Close to 554,000 bets were placed with an average wager of $22.75.

Out-of-state players accounted for nearly a fifth of all wagers ($2.7m). The average bet per out-of-state player was $30.67, higher than for Vermont residents. Players took $11.3m in winnings while operators posted $1.2m in adjusted gross sports wagering revenue.

Basketball was the most popular sport for wagering, accounting for nearly $4.1m of the state’s handle. Baseball accounted for $2.8m, tennis $1.4m, hockey $1.2m and soccer $38,000.

Online sports betting went live in Vermont on January 11 with DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook launching platforms. Governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June 2023.