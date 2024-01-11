Vermont launches online sports betting today

DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook have been selected to operate mobile sports wagering platforms in the state.

US.- Online sports betting will go live in Vermont today (January 11), with three operators set to launch their sportsbooks. DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook have been selected to operate mobile sports wagering platforms in the state. Sports betting became legal in Vermont after governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June 2023.

According to a regulatory schedule laid out in the Vermont bill, residents of the state can access online offerings by January 2024. HB 127 faced a lengthy path after some Senate amendments. It was filed by representative Matthew Birong and nine other House members.

Betting is being regulated by the Department of Liquor and Lottery, which will grant a minimum of two and a maximum of six online sports betting licences. There is no brick-and-mortar sportsbook element in the bill.

The Senate amendments clarified a tiered structure for licensing fees depending on how many operators are awarded a contract: two operators would pay $412,500 per operator; three operators, $366,666 per operator; four operators, $343,750 per operator; five operators, $330,000 per operator; six operators, $320,833 per operator.

The online sports betting launch date was announced by Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Department of Liquor and Lottery commissioner Wendy Knight in December. At that time, Scott commented: “I first proposed Vermont legalise sports wagering several years ago and it’s good to see it come to fruition. Vermonters and visitors alike will soon be able to access a regulated sports wagering marketplace, which will come with important consumer protections and generate revenue for the state.”