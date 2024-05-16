Vermont sports betting handle reaches $17.1m in April

Sports betting revenue was $1.7m.

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle was $17.1m in April, down 15.2 per cent from March ($20.2m). Revenue was $1.7m, compared to $1.4m in March.

Basketball was the most popular sport for wagering, accounting for $6.1m of the handle. Baseball generated $2.97m in bets, tennis $1.6m, hockey $634,985 and soccer $602,570. Some $5.1m was bet on other sports. According to the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, the state took $532,457 in sports betting taxes, up from $441,030 in March.

Online sports betting went live in Vermont on January 11 with DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook launching platforms. Governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June 2023.