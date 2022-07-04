VBET becomes a major partner of OGC Nice

VBET will be displayed on the Nice uniforms during French championship matches until 2025.

VBET is getting dressed in red and black for the next three seasons.

Press release.- VBET and OGC Nice are proud to announce their partnership for the next three seasons.

The sports betting company continues its expansion onto French football fields. After AS Monaco in 2020, and Paris FC last March, it has set its sights on the mythical club – The Eaglets. A thoughtful choice, which meets its values and its ambitions. That of playing a leading role in the French sports betting scene, like the OGC Nice in the Ligue 1. VBET will be displayed on the Nice uniforms during French championship matches until 2025.

The Nice club will offer the brand significant visibility at the Allianz Riviera during home matches as well as on its digital media. VBET will broadcast exclusive content and organize events and contests to win match tickets as well as many other digital activities during the season, creating a unique relationship with the community of Nice.

David Ozararat, President of VBET France: “Beyond the symbolism of signing with the club of the city where I was born and grew up, I am very happy that VBET can become one of the Official Partners of OGC Nice alongside its shareholder – INEOS. Today, the club’s potential is at its highest and its President’s ambitions are in line with our entrepreneurial project in terms of means, values and vision.”

Jean-Pierre Rivère, President of OGC Nice: “We are delighted with the arrival of VBET among our official partners. It is an ambitious and dynamic group that is constantly developing. VBET is constantly seeking to innovate in its sector. It is a field on which we find ourselves “.

