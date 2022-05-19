AS Monaco and VBET extend their partnership

Partners for the past two seasons, AS Monaco and VBET are extending their partnership until 2025.

Press release.- After a successful collaboration since 2020, AS Monaco is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with the online sports betting company VBET for the next three years.

VBET is present in over 120 countries and continues to expand in the European online gambling market. Adopting a high-end positioning strategy, VBET is constantly evolving its product to be possibly closer to its player community and meet its expectations. Since the beginning of 2022, VBET with the famous player and sports journalist Laure Boulleau as one of its ambassadors, has launched a new website with an innovative user experience. New versions of the applications are currently being released and should be activated in June.

A constant search for innovation which also fully defines AS Monaco.

By partnering with AS Monaco on a long-term basis, VBET wishes to confirm and strengthen its position as a world leader in online gambling and to conquer new shares on the French sports betting market.

These are ambitious objectives, similar to those of AS Monaco, which is in competition for a new honour one day to go before the end of the season.

David Ozararat, CEO of VBET France: “Since our arrival on the French market in 2019, we have invested in quality partnerships to promote our brand and French football. We are very happy with this renewed trust from AS Monaco and have strong ambitions for the future, just like this team that keeps surprising again this season. From 2020, we believe in this partnership and hope to be able to support AS Monaco for many years to come.”

Oleg Petrov, Vice-President and CEO of AS Monaco: “We are delighted to extend our adventure with VBET and to make it a long-term one. The renewal of this partnership reflects the good dynamic and the trust that exists between our two entities. Like AS Monaco, VBET is an ambitious brand with a strong spirit of innovation, which continues to develop in a highly competitive market. It was, therefore, natural to continue this collaboration in order to keep supporting each other in achieving our respective goals.”

See also: VBET becomes the latest addition to global betting integrity body IBIA