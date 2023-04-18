Vanna White to promote BetMGM’s Wheel of Fortune Online Casino

The Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White will appear in advertisements and other marketing materials.

US.- Iconic Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White will promote Wheel of Fortune Online Casino, the first brand-led online casino in North America recently launched by BetMGM. White will star in omnichannel advertisements promoting and marketing materials supporting the mobile app.

White began as co-host of Wheel of Fortune in 1982 and has starred in over 7,500 episodes. She has appeared in different versions of the show, including the primetime spinoff, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which launched in 2021 and remains on the air. White is known for wearing a new outfit every night as she reveals letters on the puzzle board.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief revenue officer, said: “Vanna White is synonymous with Wheel of Fortune and BetMGM is happy to work with her in connection with promoting the newly launched Wheel of Fortune Online Casino. At retail casinos and online, Wheel of Fortune slots continues to be player favorites which is a testament to the slot innovators at IGT.”

White said: “After 40 years, I love the way Wheel of Fortune continues to find new ways to entertain and engage. I’m excited to help BetMGM to promote this first-of-its-kind online casino, where players can experience the excitement of Wheel of Fortune slots in their own home.”

BetMGM has received accreditation under the RG Check programme run by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The firm received approval for the responsible gaming and player protection protocols incorporated into its North American platforms and operations.

RG Check validates that operators have implemented responsible gaming policies and practices. To achieve RG Check accreditation, BetMGM underwent an evaluation process, which included a review of its responsible gaming policies and procedures, staff training, and player protection measures.

BetMGM poker championship to be held at Aria Casino

BetMGM has announced that the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will host the BetMGM Poker Championship for a second consecutive year. The event will be held at the Poker Room at Aria from June 9 to 13. The final table will be broadcast live from PokerGo Studio.

The tournament will take place during the 2023 Aria Poker Classic, which will start on June 8 with a Mystery Bounty event. The $3,500 buy-in no-limit Hold’em BetMGM Poker Championship has a $2m guarantee. At least 100 qualifiers from BetMGM poker markets, including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ontario, Canada, will compete in the event, which will have two starting flights.