BetMGM becomes Boston Red Sox sports betting partner

The partnership is the firm’s first relationship with a Massachusetts sports team and the first sports betting deal for the Red Sox.

US.- BetMGM has become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Major Baseball League (MLB) team Boston Red Sox. The deal is BetMGM’s first relationship with a Massachusetts sports team and the first sports betting partnership for the Red Sox. Massachusetts’ online sports betting market will open on March 10.

As part of the partnership, BetMGM signage will be featured at Fenway Park including on the Green Monster, the ballpark’s left field wall. BetMGM will offer fan experiences including access to batting practice with premium seats, alumni appearances and ceremonial first pitches. Both the Red Sox’s and BetMGM’s digital and social platforms will offer co-branded content.

Since 2019, MGM Resorts has had a deal with the Red Sox as the team’s Official Resort Casino.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer, said: “The Red Sox are one of baseball’s most beloved organizations and we’re thrilled to bring BetMGM to their passionate fans. We look forward to working together to elevate the gameday experience in Boston.”

Troup Parkinson, executive vice president, partnerships, Boston Red Sox, added: “The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with BetMGM as we prepare to enter a new era of professional sports betting in Massachusetts. Given our strong relationship with MGM Resorts, BetMGM was the clear choice to become the first sports betting partner of the club, and we look forward to them offering sports betting opportunities to our fans in a safe and responsible manner.”

Chris Kelley, president & COO, Northeast Group, MGM Resorts, commented: “As host of the annual Red Sox Winter weekend, MGM Springfield has become a destination for New England baseball fans. With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, we remain committed, through GameSense, to offering an enjoyable and responsible experience for our guests, customers and MGM Rewards members.”

BetMGM has pledged to prominently feature responsible gaming messages in its marketing and advertising campaigns. The initiative began on March 1 in alignment with the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Responsible gaming messaging feature in BetMGM’s mobile app and in BetMGM advertisements ranging from billboard marketing to television, print and radio ads across the US and Canada.

Nine mobile sports wagering licences approved in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved nine temporary Category 3 sports betting licences. The operators are BallyBet, Barstool Sportsbook (Penn Sports Interactive), BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel and WynnBET.

The regulator is to allow online betting to launch from March 10. However, BallyBet and Fanatics have informed the MGC that they will not launch until May. Another Category 3 applicant, Pointsbet, has withdrawn its application.