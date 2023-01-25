Valley Forge Casino resumes 24/7 operations

The casino floor, including slots and cage, will remain open 24 hours a day.

US.- Valley Forge Casino Resort in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, started operating twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week due to an increase in demand from the property’s customer base.

The full-service casino and hotel officially returned Friday to around-the-clock operations for the first time since 2020, as it was announced by Boyd Gaming.

“The move to resume all-day hour service speaks to the vitality of Valley Forge Casino Resort’s business, and the health of the gaming and hospitality industry as a whole,” the company said in a statement.

“Patrons can continue playing live table games and placing bets at FanDuel sportsbook during the day, but now the fun doesn’t have to end for those looking for non-stop slots action,” reads the announcement.

According to a press release, the casino floor, including slots and cage, will remain open 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, table games will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. Lastly, the FanDuel Sportsbook will be open daily from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Valley Forge Casino Resort currently operates 850 slot machines, 50 table games, along with FanDuel retail and online sportsbooks and FanDuel and Stardust igaming sites.

Valley Forge Casino Resort employs 320 board-licensed staff.

Last November, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously voted to renew the Category 3 Casino operator’s licence of Valley Forge Casino Resort in Montgomery County.

