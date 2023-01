Pennsylvania gaming revenue hits record in 2022

Pennsylvania’s gaming industry registered $475m in revenue in December, totalling $5.2bn in 2022

US.- Pennsylvania’s gaming industry registered its best financial year in 2022, with the combined revenue of slot machines, table games, sports wagering, igaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests reaching $5.2bn.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported total revenue of $5.2bn for 2022, surpassing 2021’s prior record of $4,7bn. Total taxes to state and local governments hit $2.12bn.

In December, gaming revenue reached $475m, with the 18 online casinos recording $134.6m in revenue.

December’s sports betting handle totalled $754.8m, down from November’s $789.2m, and up from the $750.4m registered in December 2021. The sportsbooks reported adjusted, taxable revenue of $54.6m.

The record $134.6m of online casino revenue in December followed after a high of $128.6m was registered in November. The $54.6m generated from both online and retail sports betting in December pushed that taxable revenue figure to $401.2m for the year, an increase of 18% from 2021.

For 2022, casinos recorded $2.39bn in slots revenue, up 4.5% from 2021 and $990.6m in table games revenue, up 7.1%. The December brick-and-mortar revenue of $279.7m was higher than November’s $264.8m and December 2021’s $278.9m.