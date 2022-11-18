Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board renews licence for Valley Forge Casino Resort

Since its opening in March 2012, Valley Forge Casino Resort has generated $2.04bn in gross revenue.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has unanimously voted to renew the venue’s Category 3 Casino operator licence.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has unanimously voted to renew the Category 3 Casino operator’s licence of Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, operator of Valley Forge Casino Resort in Montgomery County.

The board determined that Valley Forge Convention Center Partners had fulfilled its obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

A public input hearing was held on April 27 of this year in the casino’s host municipality, Upper Merion Township, where the casino submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last licence renewal was granted. The public was also allowed to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.

The PGCB also received information from local government officials, community groups and the Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

A further public hearing was held in Harrisburg this week to permit board members to question Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

Since its opening in March 2012, Valley Forge Casino Resort has generated $2.04bn in gross revenue from slot machines, table games, igaming and sports wagering, resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of approximately $807m in tax revenue. Valley Forge Casino Resort currently operates 850 slot machines, 50 table games, along with FanDuel retail and online sportsbooks and FanDuel and Stardust igaming sites.

Valley Forge Casino Resort employs 320 board-licensed staff.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue in September

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $448.4m in September. That’s a 7.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 0.18 per cent year-on-year to $198.5m. Retail table games revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $81m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $65.9m, an increase of 18 per cent from September 2021. Parx Casino in Philadelphia generated $55m, a year-over-year decrease of 2.6 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort rounded up the top three with $55.6m, up 27.7 per cent.