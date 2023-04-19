US sports leagues form Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising

Media outlets are also involved in the voluntary coalition.

US.- Media entities and sports leagues have formed Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising. Members of the voluntary association include the National Football League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, Nascar, National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, NBCUniversal and Fox.

The body aims to implement and maintain consumer protection policies consistent with the following principles: sports betting should be marketed only to adults of legal betting age, advertising should not promote irresponsible or excessive gambling or degrade the consumer experience and should not be misleading and should be in good taste, and publishers should have appropriate internal reviews of sports betting advertising and should review consumer complaints.

MLB EVP, media and business development Kenny Gersh said: “Forming this coalition with fellow leaders in sports and entertainment is another important step for our industry as legal sports betting continues to grow. While providing new fan engagement opportunities to enjoy our sport in more ways, we have to continue to be mindful and deliberate with how these sports betting options are presented and to whom they’re directed.

“Layering this coalition’s work in the advertising arena on top of our efforts to promote responsible gambling and address problem gambling challenges will lead to more thoughtful planning and implementation across the board.”

AGA SVP Casey Clark added: “We applaud the responsible advertising commitments announced today by many of America’s biggest players in sports entertainment. Closely mirroring commitments already made by AGA members through our recently updated Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering, these efforts reflect a shared prioritization of responsible gaming and consumer protection. Building a sustainable legal wagering market requires alignment from the entire sports betting ecosystem, and today’s announcement is another important step.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet formed a coalition of online gaming operators in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The unnamed coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

AGA updates Responsible Marketing Code for sports wagering to enhance consumer protection

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has released updates to the association’s Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering (the Code), which sets the industry standard for responsibility in the marketing and advertising of sports betting.

AGA president and CEO Bill Miller stated: “Established in 2019, AGA’s Responsible Marketing Code reflects the commitment of our members to set and adhere to a high bar for responsible advertising.