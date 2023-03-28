AGA updates Responsible Marketing Code for sports wagering to enhance consumer protection

AGA members continue to raise standards for responsible gaming.

Press release.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) has released updates to the association’s Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering (the Code), which sets the industry standard for responsibility in the marketing and advertising of sports betting.

AGA president and CEO Bill Miller stated: “Established in 2019, AGA’s Responsible Marketing Code reflects the commitment of our members to set and adhere to a high bar for responsible advertising.

“Today’s updates advance that commitment and represent our intention to protect consumers and evolve our standards as this nascent market matures.”

The changes—developed in collaboration with AGA members—are the most significant to the Code since its inception, including:

Enhancing protections for college-aged audiences by: Prohibiting college partnerships that promote, market or advertise sports wagering activity (other than to alumni networks or content focused on RG initiatives or problem gambling awareness). Prohibiting sportsbook NIL deals for amateur and college athletes.

Adding age restrictions (21+) for any individual featured in sports betting advertising.

Changing all references to the “legal age of wagering” to 21-plus.

Banning all use of “risk free” in advertising.

Formalizing an annual process for reviewing and updating the Code.

The updated standards go into effect immediately with a grace period for existing or deployed assets until July 1, 2023.

“Advertising plays an essential role in migrating consumers away from predatory illegal sportsbooks and into the protections of the legal, regulated market while providing responsible gaming resources,” added Miller.

“The AGA and our members are committed to building a sustainable marketplace that protects vulnerable populations and gives consumers the knowledge and tools to keep sports betting fun for adults.”

In addition to updates to the Code, Dr. Jennifer Shatley has been named co-chair of the Code Compliance Review Board. Currently, founder and principal consultant at Logan Avenue Consulting LLC and consulting partner for the Responsible Gambling Council, Dr. Shatley brings more than 25 years of experience in responsible gaming policy to oversee the compliance board and review Code violation complaints.

