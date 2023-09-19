US Integrity signs partnership with Mountain West Conference

USI will provide integrity monitoring via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- The sports betting integrity monitoring and regulatory technology company US Integrity (USI) has announced a partnership with the Mountain West Conference (MWC). The MWC has adopted USI’s ProhiBet platform and begun implementing the system internally and with member institutions.

MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez said: “US Integrity is the undisputed leader in developing a multi-faceted framework to facilitate the transparency and information management necessary to ensure a fair and safe environment for sports wagering. This is a priority for the Mountain West and we are pleased to be able to utilize USI’s expertise to the benefit of our many constituents.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder, added: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Mountain West, as they continue their efforts in being proactive to maintain the integrity of their conference. The team here at USI are thrilled to be working with the Mountain West Conference to deliver the highest of integrity standards. The collaboration and cohesive partnership through USI’s integrity initiatives will provide the best opportunity for student-athletes in the Mountain West.”

Last month, US Integrity (USI) became Conference USA’s (CUSA) sports betting monitoring service and regulatory compliance software provider. US Integrity (USI) and RealResponse recently launched an integrated service for intercollegiate athletics.