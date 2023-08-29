US Integrity and RealResponse launch service for intercollegiate athletics

Student-athletes, colleges and universities will have access to USI’s investigative support.

US.- US Integrity (USI) and RealResponse have launched an integrated service for intercollegiate athletics. More than 100,000 student-athletes currently using the platform can anonymously report the misuse of insider information, potential game manipulation and physical threats helping to ensure the integrity of fair competition.

When a report comes in, campus administrators can assign USI’s collegiate response team to assess, verify and route the report to authorities. The service is free and accessible within their respective internal portals. As an additional paid service, colleges and universities can establish an institution-branded external portal to allow anyone – from parents to friends to competitors – to report gambling-related issues.

US Integrity co-founder and CEO Matthew Holt said: “Nothing is more important than protecting the health and wellbeing of the student-athletes who have committed their lives to competing at the highest levels, while simultaneously pursuing a higher education. This new solution brings the capabilities and experience of U.S. Integrity and RealResponse together, to do just that.”

David Chadwick, founder and CEO of RealResponse, added: “With the significant rise of easy-to-use online and mobile sports betting, the challenges to fair competition are immense and growing. Gambling is a major concern on college campuses—not just for student-athletes—and the potential harm to a student’s mental health and physical well-being is great. This expanded partnership with USI delivers instant support to student-athletes through a channel they already trust with sharing their most pressing needs and concerns.”

Last week, the Big 12 Conference and US Integrity announced a partnership that will provide the conference with monitoring software and tools designed to prevent student-athletes, coaches and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering.

Big 12 officials and each Big 12 institution will have access to US Integrity’s monitoring software and resources, including annual onsite training for all student-athletes, coaches, staff and officials.