Conference USA partners with US Integrity

Conference USA will have access to US Integrity’s monitoring software.

US.- Conference USA (CUSA) has announced that US Integrity (USI) will be the league’s sports betting monitoring service and regulatory compliance software provider. CUSA will have access to US Integrity’s monitoring software and resources, including annual onsite training for all student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials.

It will also have access to the Prohibet system, a decentralised cross-monitoring and notification platform that’s a joint venture between US Integrity and Odds On Compliance.

Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Conference USA, as wagering on their events continues to rapidly grow across the regulated sports betting market. The core values of our partnership will provide their student-athletes with educational training services and ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system.”

CUSA commissioner Judy MacLeod added: “This partnership is very important for us as we work to navigate the sports betting landscape. With all of the uncertainty in the gambling space in college athletics, USI provides peace of mind that we are doing our part to manage any illegal activity that may compromise the games being played while providing an essential role in educating and protecting our campus administrators, coaches, student-athletes and officials.”

Conference USA joins US Integrity’s league portfolio, which includes the Southeastern Conference, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the West Coast Conference, the Big West, the Big Sky, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, UFC and the PGA Tour.

US Integrity (USI) and RealResponse have launched an integrated service for intercollegiate athletics. More than 100,000 student-athletes currently using the platform can anonymously report the misuse of insider information, potential game manipulation and physical threats helping to ensure the integrity of fair competition.