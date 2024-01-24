US Integrity signs partnership with American Cornhole League

US Integrity will supply ACL team members with integrity tools starting in the spring of 2024.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring and technology company US Integrity (USI) and the American Cornhole League (ACL) have announced a partnership to supply ACL team members with integrity tools starting in the spring of 2024.

US Integrity will offer educational services to ACL athletes, officials and other stakeholders within the cornhole community. The services include access to USI’s digital education e-learning platform. It will also provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard, which includes data intelligence and fraud prevention.

Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, said: “We’re thrilled to work and collaborate with the team at the American Cornhole League, as the timing of this partnership aligns perfectly with their 2024 season. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients and the team at ACL are now part of that mission.”

ACL Commissioner Stacey Moore added: “As we continue to grow and offer our fans opportunities to bet on our sport, it is essential that we have the key educational and monitoring services in place to guard against any improprieties. The league is very pleased to have a world-class organization like U.S. Integrity provide us with those critical protections.”

