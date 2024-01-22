US Integrity and LIV Golf sign partnership

US Integrity and LIV Golf have announced a deal for gaming integrity monitoring, compliance and education.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring and technology company US Integrity (USI) and LIV Golf have announced a partnership for gaming integrity monitoring, compliance and education.

US Integrity founder and CEO Matt Holt said: “We are excited to collaborate with LIV Golf. Combining ProhiBet’s cutting-edge encrypted data transfer system with LIV Golf’s commitment to preserving sports integrity will enhance the transparency and reliability of their sports betting operations.”

LIV Golf chief operating officer Lawrence Burian added: “This partnership with U.S. Integrity is critical as we enhance our presence in the sports gaming space. Establishing the highest standards in all aspects of our competition processes and operations is of primary importance to LIV Golf. Similar to many top sports leagues, working with industry-leading partners like US Integrity demonstrates our commitment to ensuring gaming integrity within our sport.”

In December, US Integrity entered an agreement to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to the Missouri Valley Conference (NVC). The company also announced a partnership with Canadian online sportsbook Bet99. The firm has also partnered with Tulane University.