US Integrity seals deal with Bellator MMA

It will provide integrity monitoring services.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity has signed a partnership with mixed martial arts organisation Bellator MMA. It will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

The integrity monitoring firm will conduct analysis across dozens of data sets to proactively identify irregular contest-level, officiating & wagering patterns. The Bellator MMA and U.S. Integrity deal was in effect during Bellator 290 earlier this month and will continue throughout the rest of the year.

Bellator president, Scott Coker, said: “Integrity and legitimacy have always been of the utmost importance to the BELLATOR brand, and this partnership will help us keep these values intact. We’re pleased to be working with U.S. Integrity, whose commitment and proactive approach will play a pivotal role in ensuring integrity on BELLATOR events.”

Last month, US Integrity announced a deal with UFC and the company has also signed a partnership with Virginia Tech aiming to protect the integrity of its athletic department.