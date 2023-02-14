US Integrity wins deal with Virginia Tech

The sports betting integrity monitoring company has signed a deal covering Virginia Tech’s athletic department.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity has announced a partnership with Virginia Tech aiming to protect the integrity of its athletic department as sports betting grows in the U.S. USI will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Derek Gwinn, Virginia Tech’s senior associate athletic director for compliance, said: “We are excited to partner with U.S. Integrity, as we aim to ensure integrity within and around our athletic programs and protect our student-athletes. USI’s commitment to maintaining integrity, as well as their proactive approach, will play a pivotal role in our efforts to monitor sports betting in relation to our athletic programs.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO and co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Virginia Tech and assist with maintaining the integrity of college athletics in the ACC. USI’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients.

“We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Virginia Tech. All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

The athletic programme features twenty-two sports divided equally between men and women. Since joining the ACC in 2004 the football programme has won four conference championships, while the men’s basketball team has made five NCAA tournament appearances, including a sweet sixteen appearance in 2019 and an ACC championship in 2022.

Last month, US Integrity announced a partnership with the sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology.