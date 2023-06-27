US Integrity signs deal with University of Illinois

DIA aims to protect the integrity of its athletics as sports betting expands in the US.

US.- US Integrity has announced a deal with the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA). It will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard as sports betting expands in the US.

The DIA will be participating in ProhiBet, a new solution that aims to provide transparency to sports properties, sportsbook operators and state regulators on prohibited bettors attempting to place wagers.

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder, said: “At the collegiate level, integrity monitoring and education is of utmost importance, and this partnership covers all fronts of maintaining and monitoring sports betting integrity. U.S. Integrity is a proud partner of the University of Illinois DIA. We’re looking forward to working with the team at the University of Illinois, and we’re committed to delivering the highest integrity standards.”

Evan Taylor, Illinois assistant athletics director, added: “We’re very excited to partner with U.S. Integrity, as we share a common goal to protect the University of Illinois student-athletes and our athletics program. The commitment and proactive approach between U.S. Integrity and our staff will allow us to stay ahead of the curve in an evolving climate where monitoring and education are at the forefront of our efforts.”

US Integrity and GRID have signed a partnership to leverage in-game data for the purpose of developing esports-tailored integrity solutions on the USI platform. The deal will see US Integrity using official in-game data available on the GRID Data Platform to expand its services portfolio to esports including monitoring the integrity, suspicious or fraudulent activity in relation to esports events and development of the interactive USI dashboards and educational resources.

The firm also announced a partnership with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), a mixed martial arts organisation, as it aims to protect the integrity of its promotion as sports betting expands in the US.

