Illinois reports sports betting handle of $898.6m for April

Illinois’ sports betting handle decreased by 16 per cent compared to March.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $898.6m in bets in April, down 16 per cent from the handle of $1.07bn in March, but up 7 per cent when compared to the $839m wagered in April 2022. April’s handle marked just the second time in seven months that Illinois failed to reach $1bn. The state ranked second in the US in April behind only New York.

Mobile sports betting accounted for $877.4m, while retail sportsbooks contributed $29.3m. The Illinois Gaming Board reported that the state sportsbooks generated adjusted gross revenue of $89.5m, which was down 7.8 per cent monthly but up nearly 30 per cent year-over-year.

FanDuel led the market taking in $310.4m in wagers and $38.9m in revenue, down just 3 per cent from March. DraftKings ranked second with a handle of $278.8m and revenue of just under $25m. Caesars reported revenue of $3.9m on a handle of $75.2m and PointsBet $5.4m on wagers of $47.4m.

Parlay wagering accounted for 27.5 per cent of the handle. Basket took $240.3m in wagers, followed by baseball with a betting handle of $163.4m. The state collected $13.4m in taxes, a little over $1m of the total goes to Cook County, which receives a 2 per cent tax rate on adjusted gross wagering receipts on bets made within Chicago.

Illinois casinos in May

Illinois casinos generated $122m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in May, down 4.7 per cent from April 2023 ($128m) and up 4.7 per cent from May 2022’s $116.57m. The state collected over $23.91m in taxes, and the local share was $6.97m, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Casino in Des Plaines was the only gaming venue to generate more revenue than in April, with $46.64m. Grand Victoria Casino recorded $12m, Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel $10.36m, Hollywood Casino Aurora $7.83m, Hollywood Casino Joliet $7.31m and DraftKings at Casino Queen $6.82m.