US Integrity signs deal with Legacy Fighting Alliance

US.- US Integrity has announced a partnership with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), a mixed martial arts organisation, as it aims to protect the integrity of its promotion as sports betting expands in the US.

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to LFA that will encompass data intelligence and fraud prevention.

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO & co-founder, said: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with LFA and assist as they grow their brand across the U.S. regulated sports wagering market. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at LFA.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, which LFA has expressed is a top priority for the league. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

Ed Soares, chief executive officer of LFA, added: “This partnership is another step forward in LFA’s evolution towards becoming one of the preeminent combat sports organizations in the world. We’re very excited to be working with U.S. Integrity and have a partner that will help us maintain the highest levels of integrity within our sport.”

