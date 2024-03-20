US Integrity renews partnership with St Croix Casinos

It will continue to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring and technology company US Integrity (USI) has announced a renewal of its partnership with St. Croix Casinos. It will continue to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Mary Kay Merrill, chairwoman of the St. Croix Gaming Commission, said: “U.S. Integrity has been an integral partner to St. Croix Casinos and the St. Croix Gaming Commission since the Tribe began its journey into sports betting. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

See also: Betfred USA signs partnership with US Integrity

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, added: “USI is a proud partner of St. Croix and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with each property to deliver regulated sports wagering in Wisconsin. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients.”

Kenosha County Board approves proposal to build new casino in Wisconsin

The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a proposal for a new casino from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Hard Rock International. The board voted 10-9 in favour of the approval.

Two weeks ago, the City of Kenosha’s Common Council also greenlighted the project. The plan is for a development about half the size of a failed 2013 project. For a casino to operate in Wisconsin, it must be on land federally designated as a tribal reservation. That requires approval from the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and finally Wisconsin governor Tony Evers.