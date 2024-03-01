Betfred USA signs partnership with US Integrity

The deal will provide Betfred with US Integrity’s monitoring software.

US.- Betfred USA and sports betting integrity monitoring and technology company US Integrity (USI) have announced a partnership that will provide Betfred with access to ProhiBet monitoring software and tools to help prevent student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in sports wagering.

Kresimir Spajic, CEO of Betfred USA, said: “Through our renewed partnership with U.S. Integrity, strengthened by the integration of ProhiBet technology, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to integrity and compliance by providing a secure and transparent system that aligns seamlessly with the regulatory framework surrounding sports betting.”

Managing director of ProhiBet Matt Heap added: “We are thrilled to partner with Betfred -the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and Betfred’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of current and future prohibited bettors”. Heap brings experience in the field as the former head of the Colorado Division of Gaming’s sportsbook operations.