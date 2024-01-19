Kenosha County Board approves proposal to build new casino in Wisconsin

The project still needs approval from the federal government.

US.- The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a proposal for a new casino from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Hard Rock International. The board voted 10-9 in favour of the approval.

Two weeks ago, the City of Kenosha’s Common Council also greenlighted the project. The plan is for a development about half the size of a failed 2013 project. For a casino to operate in Wisconsin, it must be on land federally designated as a tribal reservation. That requires approval from the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and finally Wisconsin governor Tony Evers.

The proposed Hard Rock Kenosha plan includes the casino, restaurants, 150 hotel rooms, a ballroom and a 2000-seat auditorium. The document said the casino project is estimated to cost $360m and create nearly 1,000 construction jobs over 18 months. The proposed 60-acre site is southwest of I-94 and 60th Street.

The casino is expected to generate more than 2.4 million annual visits, the document said, with nearly 1.6 million of those coming from out of state. The estimated economic output would be $352m for Kenosha County and $492m for the state.