US Integrity partners with Elys Game Technology

US Integrity will provide Elys with event monitoring, market intelligence and fraud prevention.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity and the sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology have announced a comprehensive partnership. The deal will allow US Integrity to provide event monitoring, market intelligence, and fraud prevention for all of Elys’ U.S. operations.

USI will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to Elys Game Technology and will conduct analysis across dozens of data sets to identify any potential irregular sports wagering-related patterns.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “We are very pleased to be engaged with U.S. Integrity as we prepare to expand throughout the North American regulated sports betting market in 2023.

“We expect that our partnership with U.S. Integrity could give us the ability to identify possible betting abnormalities in real-time and enable potentially suspicious wagering activity to be identified immediately, creating a safe and engaging betting environment for our patrons as we implement our vision throughout the massive restaurant and bar market in the fast-evolving regulated U.S. sports betting market.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Elys Game Technology and assist them with integrity monitoring. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Elys Game Technology and their expansion strategy throughout North America as the market continues to evolve.

“All of our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and Elys’ commitment is no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique and proprietary anomaly-detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

In October, US Integrity signed a partnership with Saracen Casino Resort, one of the three sportsbooks that operate in the state of Arkansas. The deal sees US Integrity supply integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. US Integrity also renewed its partnership with the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Elys Game Technology completes licence approval in Ohio

Elys Game Technology announced that it had received licence approval in Ohio. The firm’s owned subsidiary, Elys Gameboard Technologies, has been granted a Type C sports gaming proprietor licence from the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC).

The licence was approved for a period of five years effective January 1, 2023. The company received conditional approval in November. As previously announced, the company had been programming its technology platform to comply with the specifications of the Ohio Lottery.