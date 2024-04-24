US Integrity and Odds On Compliance complete merger

The combined entity has adopted the name Integrity Compliance 360.

US.- The sports betting integrity and compliance companies US Integrity (USI) and Odds On Compliance have announced the completion of their merger. The combined entity’s new name is Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360).

IC360 says it will leverage the combined expertise, resources, and industry knowledge of US Integrity and Odds On Compliance. It portfolio of services includes integrity monitoring, compliance advisory and education. It will offer established products like the Integrity Monitoring dashboard, the PlayBookAI online repository of sports betting laws and regulations and ProhiBet.

IC360 CEO Matt Holt, formerly CEO of US Integrity, said: “The coming together of US Integrity and Odds On Compliance represents a strategic alignment of values and a shared commitment to excellence. As IC360, we are dedicated to providing our clients with 360-degree solutions that address their unique compliance challenges, ensuring they can operate with integrity and confidence in today’s complex regulatory environment.”

Eric Frank, president of IC360, formerly CEO of Odds On Compliance, added: “Our vision is clear: to help lead our industry forward on compliance and integrity standards, empowering our partners to raise the bar. We believe the IC360 brand represents just that. This is only the beginning of an exciting chapter for Integrity Compliance 360.”

Scott Sadin, COO of IC360, formerly COO of US Integrity, commented: “With a comprehensive suite of services and leveraging the collective expertise of U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance, this is an evolution of a journey dedicated to setting industry benchmarks and creating a one-stop-shop for integrity and compliance needs. Integrity Compliance 360 looks forward to a future marked by continued growth, impactful partnerships, and a steadfast dedication to the highest standards of integrity and compliance.”

The firms announced their merger in October. They partnered earlier in 2023 to launch Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture offering compliance technology solutions.