US DOJ issues response to regulators over offshore gambling

The Department of Justice insists that it’s taking the issue seriously.

US.- The US Department of Justice has responded to a coalition of gaming regulators that had asked what the it was doing about illegal offshore gambling.

The response, penned by DOJ intergovernmental liaison Megan A. Bennett, reads: “We appreciate your views on this matter. The Department has undertaken, and continues to pursue, investigations into illegal gaming. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is the investigative arm of the Department tasked with vetting allegations of violations of federal gaming laws. When the violations have been sustained, the FBI will forward the allegations to the appropriate federal prosecuting authority to pursue charges, likely a US Attorney’s Office in the jurisdiction where the crimes have occurred.”

“The Department takes seriously the issue of illegal gambling, including illegal online gambling, and continues to successfully investigate and prosecute illegal Internet gambling. The FBI works hard to establish and maintain strong partnerships with both public and private entities to combat illegal gaming. The Department appreciates the adverse impact illegal gambling has on individuals and communities and will continue to use all available tools to detect, investigate, and prosecute such illegal activity.”

The response was posted on Twitter by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Other regulators that signed the letter to the DOJ are those of Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan Mississippi and New Jersey.