US gaming regulators urge attorney general to combat illegal gaming

The state regulators want the US Department of Justice to address illegal gambling.

US.- Gaming regulators in seven US states have called on the US Department of Justice to make combating illegal, offshore sportsbooks and online casinos a priority. Regulators for Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan Mississippi, New Jersey and Nevada have signed a letter to attorney general Merrick Garland saying they can’t tackle the issue alone.

In the letter, the seven gaming regulators note the dangers posed by illegal offshore wagering sites, including:

Lack of investment in responsible gaming programs

No age verification requirements to protect minors

No controls to prevent money laundering

No guarantees of fair payouts for customers

Loss of state tax revenue that funds important initiatives like education

No scrutiny by state regulators to conduct suitability and background investigations

Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams is one of the signees. He said: “In Michigan, strict laws and rules govern internet gaming and sports betting and provide consumer protections, promote confidence and ensure fair and honest gaming,.

He added: “We are willing to help the U.S. Department of Justice in any way we can as it pursues enforcement of U.S. laws against offshore illegal gaming enterprises that take advantage of our citizens.”

“State regulators like the MGCB ensure operators offer products that pass technical standards and testing, and we also require operators to comply with reporting requirements. Offshore operators flaunt state regulations and offer products that do not protect the public, which greatly concerns me and my fellow state regulators.”

In the letter, the state regulators said they are proud of the work they do, including enforcing payout requirements and dispute resolution procedures.